SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 10.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,130,000 after acquiring an additional 97,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.47. 672,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,615. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

