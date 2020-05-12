SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,615. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.