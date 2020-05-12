SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Increased by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 4.1% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. 708,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,696. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.