Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.
Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. 6,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.
In other news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.