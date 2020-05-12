Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. 6,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.