Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Spi Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 9,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,861. Spi Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

