State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.33

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 9653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

STFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $951.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 14,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $324,256.98. Also, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $12,438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 317,498 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 159,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.