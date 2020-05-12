State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $15,960,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STT traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 139,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

