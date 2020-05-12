Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 961,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 67,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

