Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Position Lessened by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after buying an additional 983,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2,026.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 280,721 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,532 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,014,222.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and have sold 81,003 shares worth $2,155,058. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. 6,312,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,533. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.