Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sarepta Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,684 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 904% compared to the typical volume of 666 call options.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,226,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 117,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,775. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

