Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 536,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,791. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.