Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 431,557 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 431,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zynga by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 150,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $16,294,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $406,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,838,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,777,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

