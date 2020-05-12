Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,428 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.74. 68,541,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,068,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

