Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,757,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.34. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

