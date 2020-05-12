Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 532,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after buying an additional 49,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,404,864 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

