Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 592.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,967 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 255,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 242.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $109.59. 1,972,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

