Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

WMT traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $350.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

