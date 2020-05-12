Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 134,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,011,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.01. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.