Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,973,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.53. 3,486,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

