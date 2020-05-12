Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,406 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,881,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

