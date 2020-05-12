StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock remained flat at $$293.46 during trading on Monday. 6,114,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,594. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day moving average of $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

