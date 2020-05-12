StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.23. 5,028,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,396. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

