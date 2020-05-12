StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,354 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.23. 2,081,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,206. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

