StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,094,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.