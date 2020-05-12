StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $633,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.87. 35,236,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,527,266. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

