Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%.

NYSE INN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 154,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

