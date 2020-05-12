Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Short Interest Update

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,656,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 38,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,232. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNSS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

