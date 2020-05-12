Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,920,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $16.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

