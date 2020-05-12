SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Decreased by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC reduced its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises about 12.9% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of SYSCO worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. 3,776,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

