Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 528,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,953. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.75.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

