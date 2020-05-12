TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MRKR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,048. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

