Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 223.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,590 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines accounts for 2.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $26,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,926,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 403,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after buying an additional 318,998 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1,293.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after buying an additional 494,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,025. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

