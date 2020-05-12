Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 387,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Telephone & Data Systems has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. State Street Corp increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 703,524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 456,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

