Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

TXN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

