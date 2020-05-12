Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Position Reduced by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors lessened its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust accounts for 33.0% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.73% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $14,064,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $520.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 675 shares of company stock valued at $358,127. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.99. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,223. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $879.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.92 and its 200 day moving average is $638.78.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.