Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,858. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

