TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lifted by Motco

Motco increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,534,000 after acquiring an additional 763,029 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 570,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,590. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

