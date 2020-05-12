TL Private Wealth Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TL Private Wealth decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Target were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Target by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 78,880 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura cut their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,894,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

