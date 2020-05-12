TL Private Wealth Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 10.6% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TL Private Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,137,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,662,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,264. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

