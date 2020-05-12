TL Private Wealth Has $251,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,591,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196,730. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

