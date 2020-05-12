TL Private Wealth Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 4.2% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,292. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

