TL Private Wealth Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TL Private Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 15.9% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 56,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,240. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

