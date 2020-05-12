TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$134.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.45. TMX Group has a one year low of C$84.50 and a one year high of C$139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.79.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.3100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

