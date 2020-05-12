TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$134.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.45. TMX Group has a one year low of C$84.50 and a one year high of C$139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.79.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.