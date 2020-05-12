TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TowneBank by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

