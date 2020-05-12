TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.
NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TowneBank by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.
Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.