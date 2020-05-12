TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the period. TPG Specialty Lending comprises about 10.6% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $21,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.02.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.