Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given “Buy” Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $345.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $267.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.73.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.64. 2,679,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.02. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $327.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,359 shares of company stock worth $38,199,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

