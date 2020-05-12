Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.87. 2,264,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.02. Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $327.35. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $2,957,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,359 shares of company stock worth $38,199,048. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 27.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 24,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

