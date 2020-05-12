Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,406 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,574% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,251,000 after buying an additional 213,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Radware by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Radware by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

