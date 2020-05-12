Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,406 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,574% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
