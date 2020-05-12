Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMB. Craig Hallum raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

