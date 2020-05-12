Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 399,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,570. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

